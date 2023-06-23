Webster unveils new field modeled after Target Field

WEBSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Laurel Prieb Field is modeled after Target Field in Minneapolis, but it features some South Dakota twists.

At the opening ceremony on Friday afternoon, the name of the casual play field was announced.

”This field will be named after Laurel Prieb, who is an alumni member from Webster. He has done great things in the world of baseball,” said Chad Hesla, the Webster Complex Coordinator.

Prieb has worked with the Minnesota Twins, and the Milwaukee Brewers and is now the VP of Special Projects for Major League Baseball. Naming the field after Prieb was a surprise, and the opening ceremony took place while Prieb was in Webster for his high school reunion.

Hesla came up with the idea to model the new tee and wiffle ball field after the home of the Twins in order to pique the interest of Webster youth in the sport from an early age, but Hesla said even adults have inquired about playing on the field.

Hesla was passed the baton of baseball coordination in Webster after Bob Wiley passed away. Wiley was a key player in growing baseball in Webster ever since he moved to the area in the 1960s. His son, Mike Wiley, said he’s impressed with how far Hesla has carried on his father’s legacy. He’s also impressed by the resemblance of Prieb Field to Target Field.

”General design, you look into left field, it’s a lower left field and then, it climbs in right field. You have the brick projecting like Target Field,” said Wiley.

A twist was also put on a sign that was revealed at the opening ceremony.

“If you go to the real Target Field, they have a state of Minnesota sign with Minnie and Paul shaking hands over the Mississippi River. We changed it to the state of South Dakota with Minnie and Paul in Webster baseball uniforms shaking hands over the Missouri River,” said Hesla.

The field was built solely on community donations and assistance from the Minnesota Twins organization.

“The Twins have stepped up. Every time we’ve ever asked for anything, they’ve stepped up. They have donated monetary funds, and they have helped us design and make this become a reality from the grounds crew helping us,” said Hesla.

Dave St. Peters, the Minnesota Twins President and CEO, also came to honor Prieb at the opening ceremony on Friday.

Vicki Bury said watching her son, Brady, play baseball growing up was one of the highlights of her life, and she hopes more Webster children try out the sport through the new field.

”It’s priceless, especially for a small community like ours, to get them going and to keep our program going, to spark their interest in this field. Brady would have loved to have this starting out,” said Bury.

That interest is exactly what Hesla wants.

”That was kind of the main reason behind designing it as Target Field, that somebody relates to on a daily basis during the summer. You turn the TV on and Minnesota Twins is the topic of the television. Now, we have a little version of that in Webster for our youth,” said Hesla.

Although the opening ceremony for Laurel Prieb Field took place on Friday, Hesla said wiffle and tee ball teams have already been utilizing the new field this summer.

