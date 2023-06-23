Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman receives key to the town in celebration of her 100th birthday

A South Carolina woman received a key to the town to celebrate her 100th birthday. (Source: WIS)
By Tiffany Rigby and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated a milestone birthday with a special surprise from the community.

WIS reports Nan Warren turned 100 years old this week by celebrating with loved ones and special guests.

The Gibson Village Retirement Community helped throw Warren’s party.

Lexington Police Chief Terrance Greene, Representative Paula Rawl Calhoon and Senator Katrina Shealy were among the dignitaries who attended.

And during the party, Warren was presented with a key to the town as a special gift for her big day.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two holes were dug in Jared Bossly’s fields by surveyors, and soybean and corn crops were...
Summit Carbon Solutions surveyors damage farmer’s crops
On Wednesday, authorities released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that happened...
Names released in fatal golf cart vs. truck crash in Roberts Co.
FBI investigating rural South Dakota shooting
Man arrested for robbery and rape in central Sioux Falls casino
A city official tells Dakota News Now that some masonry fell off the side of the building...
Yankton apartment building evacuated as a precaution

Latest News

Storm rallying around coach’s daughter with chronic illness
Victor Wembanyama arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June...
Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with expectations of stardom
Storm rallying around coach’s daughter with chronic illness
Storm rallying around coach’s daughter with chronic illness
Missouri authorities say Nichole Doster has been arrested after drugs were found at a day care...
‘We’re shocked’: Day care manager arrested after baggie of meth found in infant room
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
GOP releases testimony of whistleblowers claiming interference in Hunter Biden case