Baseball and softball schedules getting pinched by umpire shortage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As baseball diamonds across the state fill up with players, coaches and fans, one critical aspect of the game is becoming tougher to find: umpires.

Jason Whiting is the umpire coordinator for tournaments at the Sanford Sports Complex and the Sioux Empire Baseball Association.

”Last weekend was absolute chaos. I think I put out two or three Facebook posts, begging for umpires,” Whiting said.

Whiting had to get creative to ensure the game went on.

”Ask some guys to do some switch and offer some incentives and different things here and there to get those covered so we don’t have an issue where we don’t have an umpire. Last weekend I was within an hour of having three different games with no coverage,” Whiting said.

At some points, they even had to hold games with only one umpire.

”We don’t like having one umpire per field that’s not fair to the kids it’s not fair to the coaches. It frustrates the parents and the fans who come to watch,” Whiting said.

There is some optimism moving forward. Whiting’s Facebook post received some interest from younger players, looking to get behind the plate.

”I have gained under 16 years old probably five or six young umpires that are going to start getting some experience that I hope don’t get run off,” Whiting said.

Whiting plans to have his veteran umpires host clinics in the summer to help prepare the younger blues. However, the threat of them being run off is still there, but preventable.

”The number one issue is parents, and how they treat officials, sometimes the officials are 14 years old and out there learning just like their child is learning. You know it’s 10U baseball, 10U players don’t know the game of baseball yet, they are learning the game. So is that umpire,” Whiting said.

Whiting adds the shortage of officials is present in all sports, and will require patience from everyone involved.

