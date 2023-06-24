Canaries rally to edge Salt Dogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wyatt Ulrich ripped an RBI double down the right field line with two outs in the eighth inning that proved to be the difference as the Canaries topped Lincoln 2-1 on Friday.

The Saltdogs were without a hit for the first three innings but picked up a pair of singles in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead. Welington Dotel scored on a wild pitch to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth but the Birds left the bases loaded.

The 1-1 score held until the eighth inning when Jabari Henry drew a two-out walk and pinch runner Carson Clowers stole second base. That’s when Ulrich laced the go-ahead double to the right field corner and Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless ninth inning to earn his eighth save.

Akeem Bostick allowed one run over six innings and struck out three while Hasty, Jose Cruz and Angel Lebron each added a scoreless inning of relief. The Canaries are now 16-23 and look to clinch the three-game series when the two teams meet on Saturday at 5:35pm.

