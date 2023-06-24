Avera Medical Minute
Early goals stand in Sioux Falls City Football Club’s win over Dakota Fusion

SFCFC wins 2-1 to improve to 4-1-2 on the season
Win 2-1
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Juni Ejere scored six minutes into the match against the Dakota Fusion and helped set up Rylee Haldeman’s goal ten minutes later, providing all the scoring the Sioux Falls City Football Club needed in a 2-1 victory on Friday night at Bob Young Field in Women’s Premier Soccer League action.

SFCFC improves to 4-1-2 on the season and will visit the Maplebrook Fury on Sunday at 6:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

