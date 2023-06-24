Early goals stand in Sioux Falls City Football Club’s win over Dakota Fusion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Juni Ejere scored six minutes into the match against the Dakota Fusion and helped set up Rylee Haldeman’s goal ten minutes later, providing all the scoring the Sioux Falls City Football Club needed in a 2-1 victory on Friday night at Bob Young Field in Women’s Premier Soccer League action.

SFCFC improves to 4-1-2 on the season and will visit the Maplebrook Fury on Sunday at 6:00 PM.

