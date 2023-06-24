Harrisburg’s Hailee Christensen named Gatorade South Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the new high school soccer season less than two months away it’s easy to forget the video game-type numbers that Harrisburg’s Hailee Christensen put up during the Tigers 2022 state championship season.

We got a good reminder on Friday as Gatorade named her their South Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

The midfielder scored an unprecedented 35 goals and 20 assists as a junior to lead the Tigers to a 16-1-1 season in the AA title. She’s committed to play in collegefor South Dakota State beginning 2024.

After, of course, trying to help Harrisburg defend their championship crown in her upcoming senior season.

