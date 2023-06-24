Avera Medical Minute
It’s the 14th annual 605 Summer Classic

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the 14th annual 605 Summer Classic and some big events are planned.

John Snyder of 605 Magazine joined us this morning to learn more about the event.

The original South Dakota local unlimited beer tasting event that launched in 2010 has around 20 breweries battling for the “People’s Choice” 605 Cup award.

Patrons kick off summer in June with local music, outdoor games, interactive sponsor tents, and more.

The event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. today at the 8th & Railroad Center.

An after party will be held at Monks Ale House.

More information and tickers can be purchased at https://605magazine.com/605-summer-classic/

