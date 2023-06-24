McFadden wins thrilling second feature at Huset’s High Bank Nationals

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - James McFadden climbed onto the rear of his sprint car and gulped down a shoey in front of the packed grandstands Thursday evening at Huset’s Speedway, where the Australian was victorious during the second night of the 2nd annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS.

McFadden was awarded $20,000 for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series triumph, which came a night after he was unable to make the A Main during the opening round of the four-day crown jewel event.

“After last night I was contemplating if I could drive a sprint car anymore,” he said. “I didn’t do a very good job last night. We worked hard. I felt really good all night and it shows. These (races) are tough to win so any time you can win one is great.”

Traffic played a role throughout the middle portion of the 35-lap feature. McFadden chased Roth Motorsports teammate Buddy Kofoid for the first 17 laps before he drove into the lead on the outside exiting turn two on Lap 18.

“Believe it or not this is probably one of the hardest tracks we come to for dirty air,” McFadden said. “It’s like you’re on a wakeboard boat, like there’s two wakes on either side. It’s super hard to get yourself in a position to slide them and get a run to pass them. I was hoping Buddy would do what he did and went to the bottom there to try to get a lapped car and it was enough for us to get a run.”

David Gravel made a bold move to advance from fourth to second on Lap 20 and then he reeled in McFadden. The top five nearly raced in a single-file line running the cushion as the laps winded down until the final caution occurred on Lap 31, when Kyle Larson spun while running 12th.

McFadden launched to a solid advantage on the restart, but Gravel clawed back to within striking distance before McFadden jumped the cushion in turns one and two on the final lap. Gravel, who also entered on the cushion, dove to the middle of the track exiting turn two before the duo raced down the backstretch. McFadden blocked the bottom lane and Gravel checked up, sliding to the cushion to get one last run on McFadden exiting turn four. McFadden held on to win by a car length.

“Man, I thought I threw it away there that last lap,” he said. “I just messed up there on that last lap and was lucky enough I was racing a guy like David and he’s super respectful. I was probably a little bit rude, but I didn’t want to lose 20 (thousand dollars) on the last lap like I did last year.”

Gravel finished second by less than two tenths of a second for the second straight night.

“Man, I really wanted to win that race,” he said. “James made that car about as wide as possible. He did nothing dirty. He’s protecting a win. This is four seconds in a row, probably all under half a second. Hopefully I’m saving the big one for Saturday.”

Kofoid placed third.

“That’s close to the best I’ve felt here in any sprint car,” he said. “I guess if I could have done it over again I would have stayed committed to the top. I tried the bottom to get by a lapper because I felt I wasn’t gaining much on them. I guess I should have stayed up and kept my momentum up.”

Logan Schuchart earned a fourth-place result and Shark Racing teammate Jacob Allen rounded out the top five.

Schuchart was the quickest qualifier out of the 54 drivers in time trials. The heat races were won by Noah Gass, McFadden, Lachlan McHugh, Bill Balog, Kerry Madsen and Carson Macedo. Dusty Zomer claimed the C Main and Cory Eliason captured the Last Chance Showdown.

Stay tuned to the World of Outlaws social media channels for the official event standings.

The final preliminary night of the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS is Friday. The grandstands open at 4 p.m. with racing at 8 p.m.

