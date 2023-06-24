Storm ground down Blizzard for key victory in IFL playoff race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lorenzo Brown ran for five touchdowns and Bryson Denley added two more to lead the Sioux Falls Storm to a pivotal 47-45 victory over the Green Bay Blizzard in IFL action on Friday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Both team’s entered with identical records and, with the victory, Sioux Falls (7-5) is in the driver’s seat to claim the fourth and final playoff spot in the IFL’s Eastern Division with a chance to still get as high as third place.

Rushing attacks featured prominently for both teams as the Storm ran for 86 yards and the Blizzard (6-6) ran for 90.

Quarterback Brown’s five touchdown runs were no longer than six yards, yet his first run in the first quarter on the Storm’s opening drive gave them a lead they would ultimately never relinquish. Sioux Falls’ defense forced a fumble on Green Bay’s ensuing possession and punched in a Denley touchdown run to take an eight point lead.

Sioux Falls led 27-19 at half and twice extended their lead to 15 points in the third quarter and once again in the fourth quarter.

Much as they did during their April 16th meeting when they rallied to beat the Storm 47-41, the Blizzard blitzed the Storm in the fourth, outscoring them 19-6 and pulling to within two. Unlike the previous meeting in the Premier Center the Blizzard weren’t able to get the ball back for one final drive.

Sioux Falls will play their next two games on the road starting a week from tomorrow when they visit the Frisco Fighters at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.