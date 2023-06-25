Canaries club Lincoln in slugfest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries blasted four homeruns en route to a series-clinching 12-8 victory over Lincoln Saturday night at the Bird Cage.

Jabari Henry walked to begin the second inning before Wyatt Ulrich ripped a two-run round-tripper and Trevor Achenbach added a solo shot moments later.

Lincoln struck for two runs in the top of the fourth and added two more in the fifth but Jordan Barth crushed a two-run homerun in the bottom half and Hunter Clanin added an RBI triple.

The Saltdogs got a run back in the seventh inning but Sioux Falls responded in the bottom half when Henry raced home on a sacrifice fly from Ulrich.

A trio of solo homeruns in the top of the eighth put Lincoln in front 8-7 but the Canaries rallied for five runs in the home half. Achenbach scored on a fielder’s choice to tie the game before Barth put the Birds back in front with an RBI single. Henry tacked on a three-run homerun later in the frame and Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure the series victory.

Barth and Ulrich each finished with three hits and both plus Henry drove in three. The Canaries are now 17-23 and will look to sweep the three-game series when the two teams meet Sunday at 12:05pm,

