I-90 makes up several rainouts before more wet weather washes Saturday out

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - I-90 Speedway was able to make up three races that were rained out last Saturday in time to see the rest of the current week’s schedule washed out by Mother Nature.

Three features from June 17th were run early last night. Baltic’s Dustin Kruse won the B-Mods, Bridgewater’s Kinzer Glanzer took the checkered flag in the Late Model Street Stocks, and Nebraska’s Trefer Waller won the Racesaver Sprints before the remainder of the night was rained out.

Last night’s postponed races will hopefully be made up in the coming weeks. Racing returns to I-90 on Friday and Saturday this coming weekend with the track’s Holiday Classic.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from last night’s action!

