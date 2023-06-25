Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

I-90 makes up several rainouts before more wet weather washes Saturday out

Three feature winners carry over from last week’s postponed races
For 6-24-17
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - I-90 Speedway was able to make up three races that were rained out last Saturday in time to see the rest of the current week’s schedule washed out by Mother Nature.

Three features from June 17th were run early last night. Baltic’s Dustin Kruse won the B-Mods, Bridgewater’s Kinzer Glanzer took the checkered flag in the Late Model Street Stocks, and Nebraska’s Trefer Waller won the Racesaver Sprints before the remainder of the night was rained out.

Last night’s postponed races will hopefully be made up in the coming weeks. Racing returns to I-90 on Friday and Saturday this coming weekend with the track’s Holiday Classic.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from last night’s action!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released details about the arrest of Nicholas Diede on...
UPDATE: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office releases details on standoff and arrest
A stretch of road in Sioux Falls was closed and authorities are investigating after a...
One dead in motorcycle vs. truck crash in Sioux Falls
A tornado strikes a coal mine in Wyoming while workers were in the midst of a shift change...
Tornado rips through massive Wyoming coal mining site, injures 8 people
he field was built solely on community donations and assistance from the Minnesota Twins...
Webster unveils new field modeled after Target Field
Jones received national attention after the death of his nephew George Floyd in Minneapolis,...
Gettysburg man known for being George Floyd’s uncle faces drug charges

Latest News

Dell Rapids scores during their 8-4 win over Tabor in the West Central Baseball Association...
Dell Rapids tops Tabor to win West Central Baseball Association Tournament
David Gravel celebrates win $250,000 at Huset's Speedway
After two runner-up finishes David Gravel wins when it matters most to pocket $250,000
Tabor's Riley Rothschadl doubles in legion baseball action at West Central
Tabor topples West Central
Zydeco defeats Sioux Falls Snow Leopards in WFA Playoffs
Zydeco’s late gamble ends Snow Leopards season and playoff run