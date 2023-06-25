Logan Schuchart dominates final preliminary at Huset’s High Bank Nationals

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Logan Schuchart dominated the 35-lap main event at Huset’s Speedway on Friday night during the final preliminary round of the 2nd annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS.

The $20,000 victory was Schuchart’s first World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series triumph at Huset’s Speedway and it propelled him into the lead following the third-and-final preliminary night of the crown jewel event. That locks him into the King of the Hill event, which sets the first few rows of the $250,000-to-win A Main – a World of Outlaws record – on Saturday.

“It’s huge,” Schuchart said. “We want to be able to be there at the end of the night. If you’re starting 10th or 15th or whatever it’ll be tough to come from there. We have a great shot. Shout out to Huset’s Speedway, Tod Quiring and his team. It’s just awesome to have a race like this at this premier facility and racing for a huge chunk of money tomorrow.”

Spencer Bayston drove into the lead at the start of Friday’s A Main with Schuchart in tow. The first of six cautions arrived on Lap 5. Schuchart powered around the outside of Bayston exiting turn four on the restart lap and he led the remaining 31 circuits comfortably.

Cautions mostly kept Schuchart out of thick traffic, but he also executed a crafty three-wide move where he split a pair of drivers to put them a lap down and distance himself from his competitors at one point.

“It’s tough to judge the lapped cars there,” he said. “They are dicing around with each other, running their own race. I just tried to set a good pace, make good laps, consistent laps, and just drive a smart race.”

The final caution of the race occurred with three laps remaining when a red flag was displayed after Kasey Kahne got upside down. Schuchart, who raced almost the entire feature without a wheel cover on his right rear wheel, felt the mud packed inside the wheel after the drivers were pushed off to line up for the restart. However, it didn’t slow him as he built a sizeable lead before the checkered flag was waved.

“I almost thought we were going to lose the thing,” he said. “I felt we had a right rear going down there at the end. I’m happy we were able to hang on.”

Buddy Kofoid started third and fell to fifth on the opening lap. He climbed back to third place on Lap 7 and into the runner-up position on the ensuing lap. Kofoid’s second-place showing was his second straight podium during the event, guiding him to second in the event standings.

“I feel really good,” he said. “I feel pretty good about my odds. We were third yesterday, second today. Hopefully we can be one better tomorrow.”

Bayston posted his event-best outing with a third-place run.

“We had really two good first nights,” he said. “Coming in here tonight it’s one of those where it’s just see if we could pick up on a few little things and improve and we certainly did that. There’s a lot on the line tomorrow. I felt like we made a really good gain tonight in that heat race with our balance and my feel and then again there in the feature. I have a good feeling going for tomorrow.”

Brad Sweet drove from eighth to fourth – his best result of the event – and David Gravel rounded out the top five.

Sheldon Haudenschild led the 52 drivers in time trials with the quickest qualifying lap. Heat race wins were earned by Ryan Timms, Bayston, Tim Estenson, Jacob Allen, Sam Hafertepe Jr. and Giovanni Scelzi. Tim Kaeding pocketed the C Main victory and Donny Schatz won the Last Chance Showdown.

The BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS is scheduled to conclude on Saturday with a record-paying $250,000-to-win main event. The grandstands open at 4 p.m. with racing at 8 p.m.

