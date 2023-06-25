Tabor topples West Central
Visitors defeat West Central Baseball Association Tournament host 15-4
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The big bats of the Tabor Legion baseball team were relentless on Saturday afternoon at the West Central Baseball Association Tournament in Humboldt, battering the host West Central team 15-4.
The tournament will conclude tomorrow.
Click on the the video viewer for highlights!
