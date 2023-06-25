Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tabor topples West Central

Visitors defeat West Central Baseball Association Tournament host 15-4
Tabor wins 15-4 in legion baseball action
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The big bats of the Tabor Legion baseball team were relentless on Saturday afternoon at the West Central Baseball Association Tournament in Humboldt, battering the host West Central team 15-4.

The tournament will conclude tomorrow.

Click on the the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released details about the arrest of Nicholas Diede on...
UPDATE: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office releases details on standoff and arrest
A stretch of road in Sioux Falls was closed and authorities are investigating after a...
One dead in motorcycle vs. truck crash in Sioux Falls
Storm rallying around coach’s daughter with chronic illness
Storm rallying around coach’s daughter with chronic illness
Two holes were dug in Jared Bossly’s fields by surveyors, and soybean and corn crops were...
Summit Carbon Solutions surveyors damage farmer’s crops
Jones received national attention after the death of his nephew George Floyd in Minneapolis,...
Gettysburg man known for being George Floyd’s uncle faces drug charges

Latest News

Zydeco defeats Sioux Falls Snow Leopards in WFA Playoffs
Zydeco’s late gamble ends Snow Leopards season and playoff run
Canaries' Jordan Barth celebrates a homerun against Lincoln
Canaries club Lincoln in slugfest
Logan Schuchart celebrates $20,000 win at Huset's Speedway
Logan Schuchart dominates final preliminary at Huset’s High Bank Nationals
Sioux Falls Storm Quarterback Lorenzo Brown leaps for a touchdown against Green Bay
Storm ground down Blizzard for key victory in IFL playoff race