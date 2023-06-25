Zydeco’s late gamble ends Snow Leopards season and playoff run

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A late touchdown run and gutsy two point conversion lifted the visiting Zydeco Spice to a 35-34 victory over the Sioux Falls Snow Leopards in Women’s Football Alliance playoff action at Harrisburg Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.

The Snow Leopards made their first ever postseason appearance in their three year existence and finish 3-4.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

