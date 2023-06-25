Avera Medical Minute
Zydeco’s late gamble ends Snow Leopards season and playoff run

Sioux Falls loses 35-34 and finishes 3-4
Lose to Zydeco 35-34
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A late touchdown run and gutsy two point conversion lifted the visiting Zydeco Spice to a 35-34 victory over the Sioux Falls Snow Leopards in Women’s Football Alliance playoff action at Harrisburg Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.

The Snow Leopards made their first ever postseason appearance in their three year existence and finish 3-4.

