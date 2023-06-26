Avera Medical Minute
20 years later: The community of Parker remembers ‘Tornado Tuesday’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota residents can recall June 24, 2003, otherwise known as ‘Tornado Tuesday,’ where a record number of 67 tornadoes touched down in just one day. Now, 20 years later the community of Parker still recalls that day.

KSFY’s crew was within three-quarters of a mile photographing the outbreak. WE take you there.

“The weather reports may remain calm...the phones are ringing off the hook. Excuse me, repeat please. If you get reports of tornadoes or strong winds, or large hail, give us a call back.”

“The day was hot and humid I remember. You could just feel things were starting to boil. and boom all of a sudden there was a tornado down south and then more tornadoes, and more tornadoes. And things started to get worse. All of our reports was no one was injured yet, and that was just fantastic to hear. Then, I made it back to Parker and holy cow, that town was just a mess,” said retired Turner County sheriff Byron Nogelmeier.

“Basically what we call a multi-vortex tornado. It had three smaller tornadoes rotating around common center and as bad as that was, thankfully it never hit anything that cost a lost of life,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Heitkamp.

“It was terrible.”

“We heard this loud, loud roar and I thought the furniture upstairs was flying around, but I suppose it was trees falling, but it was a lot of noise. It was very scary,” said Parker resident Gayle Roeder.

“I think it was probably lucky with the respect I heard nobody was killed. There was a lot of damage. but you can fix damaged buildings and so on,” said Parker resident Pete Andersen.

“No, I cant believe it. It feels like it was a few years ago. It’s hard to believe because it is so vivid in your mind,” said Parker resident JoAnne Andersen.

“Look at structure of this thing. oh my God. Absolutely incredible.”

“if that would have been a strong wind like it was up in Manchester, Parker might not have existed to point of people not being injured,” said Nogelmeier. “Without electricity, it was just dark as sin. It was just dark.”

“We never had an outbreak like that ever before. so much so it even set record for highest number of tornadoes within a 24-hour time, which was 67,” said Heitkamp.

“I think about it every time a storm every time a storm comes up here. you think how lucky you are the size of Parker that nobody was injured in,” said Pete Andersen.

“The number of funnel clouds that were seen and reported was just a phenomenal number,” said Nogelmeier.

“People ask what would that tornado that hit Manchester, what would it do to Sioux Falls? i can tell you this much, the city of Sioux Falls would never be same,” said Heitkamp.

“We really don’t want to have a day like that. That was a one time deal,” said Nogelmeier.

“Normally we see about 24 tornadoes in the state of South Dakota every year,” said Heitkamp.

“The good Lord was looking down on Parker that night,” said Nogelmeier.

Since ‘Tornado Tuesday, South Dakota has not seen that record number of tornado touchdowns.

