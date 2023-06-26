Answered prayers: Hamlin Reformed Church breaks ground on new building after fire

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Hamlin Reformed Church has been through a lot. It wasn’t that long ago that a tornado ripped through Castlewood and a fire took out their building. Now, through the resiliency of that congregation and their faith, hope, and trust in God, they were able to break ground for a new building on Sunday.

With shovels in the ground and prayers answered, a crowd gathered at the site of the former building to break ground on a new one. The rain made the new site too muddy for the gathering, but moving the celebration to the old site provided reminders of where they were and how far they’d come.

“I tell my congregation every week, ‘He’s God and I’m not’,” said Hamlin Reformed Church pastor, Steve Briswell. “It’s a good reminder for me that I have to look in the mirror and tell myself that. Even on a day like this where we can’t be at the new site, but we’re here. There are pieces that He knows we need. There are people who aren’t here yet that need hope and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

In a time of need, the right people were there at the right time. The fire departments of the surrounding areas responded quickly and contained the fire, keeping it away from the pastor’s house nearby. Members of the Castlewood Fire Department were in attendance at the groundbreaking and were acknowledged for their efforts. A temporary location opened up at the right time, too. Currently, the church meets at the Tables Steakhouse Banquet Room in Castlewood until the new building is completed. Briswell said that when the fire happened, they received support from people across the United States, with or without connections to the church. Church elders were also there at the right time. It was a months-long process to figure out each step of getting a new building and a task force committee was formed.

“We get an opportunity to do something, not just for the people inside the four walls,” explained Briswell. “We intentionally took our time and asked with every option on the table, ‘Do we stay? Do we move? How does this look? What kind of building? Who is a part of this process?’ As God always does, he knew about this moment way before us, so I looked around and realized that I’ve got some people already in place that know about buildings and I don’t have to learn that language.”

One of those people already in place was Harm Hilvers. Hilvers moved to the Midwest from California. Family connections drew Hilvers to the area when he got sick a few years back and he stayed. As a construction manager, the timing was perfect.

“I had no intention of being here, but God did and I’m just following along with where he’s leading me,” said Hilvers. “Right now, this seems like the place to be able to help out and use my experience to build another church for this family here.”

Briswell said that he approached Hilvers around the time of the building planning process. They both believe that this process is the greater reason why Hilvers ended up where he did. The insight Hilvers brought has helped the church’s building committee with the project. The group visited other churches that were newly built, presented options and collected opinions from the congregation, and figured out how to make the final plan work. They brought on Lynda Pierce with Lily Design in Brookings as an architect for the project. They hired IV8 Construction to finish the drawings and work with Lily Design and have recently been getting contractors involved with the process to get construction started as soon as possible.

People of all ages wanted to get in on the fun. Children received their own spoon-sized shovels to take part in the festivities. Each shovel has the inscription, “2023 H.R.C. 1 Thess 5:11″. The bible verse, 1 Thessalonians 5:11, has been a key theme for the church as they go through this process. The verse reads, “Therefore encourage one another and build one another up, just as you are doing. (ESV)”

“Prayers are way bigger than shovels full of dirt,” Brisweell exclaimed. “I look with anticipation and say, ‘It’s going to be fascinating what God’s going to do generations down the line’.”

The joyous celebration was kicked off by Lloyd Sikkink, the donor of the new land just one mile east of the old building. The old building was also on land that was donated by the Sikkink family over one hundred years ago.

“For Lloyd to very quickly come and say this matters that much, we have land, it just reminds us not only of family roots but faith roots,” said Biswell.

These faith roots have grown for over a century, withstood many trials, and will continue to grow with a new generation at a new site.

“These are just moments that I say, ‘God is really good’ and I really enjoy the blessing of soaking up moments when I know that God puts stuff together and we’re ok,” Biswell concluded with a smile.

