Augustana alum Tanner Brown dominates Canaries to help Lincoln avoid sweep

Former Vikings tosses six solid innings to lead Saltdogs to 9-1 win at Sioux Falls
Canaries lose to Lincoln 9-1
By Zach Borg and Tanner Hoops
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries combined to strike out 13 batters on Sunday but eight of Lincoln’s nine runs came with two outs as the Saltdogs picked up a 9-1 victory.

Lincoln opened the scoring with a solo homerun in the first inning and added three more runs in the fifth.

Augustana alum Jordan Barth tripled with two outs in the bottom half to bring home Carson Clowers. That’s as close as Sioux Falls got thanks in part to another Augie alum, Lincoln starting pitcher Tanner Brown. Brown worked six innings allowing five hits, one run and three walks while striking out six to pick up the victory. Offensively the Saltdogs scored a run in the top of the sixth and added four more in the seventh to avoid the series sweep.

Clowers led the Canaries with two hits as Sioux Falls dips to 17-24 overall.

The Birds are back in action Tuesday night as they open a nine-game roadtrip at Sioux City.

