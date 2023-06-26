Avera McKennan becomes only comprehensive stroke center in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera McKennan Hospital & University Center has been certified as one of only 306 comprehensive stroke centers in the country.

The three-year certification — awarded by DNV GL Healthcare — means Avera McKennan is equipped to address all aspects of stroke care, including diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.

A comprehensive stroke center is a facility that has the personnel, infrastructure and expertise to diagnose and treat stroke patients who require intensive medical and surgical care, specialized tests or interventional therapies.

“Avera McKennan’s stroke protocols offer evidence-based approaches across the entire timeline of stroke diagnosis and treatment,” said Ronald Place, MD, regional president and CEO of Avera McKennan. “This elite certification reflects the extensive training and collaboration of Avera’s multidisciplinary team in performing exceptional care for patients suffering a stroke.”

Among Avera’s stroke care offerings are inpatient rehabilitation, a neuro unit for stroke recovery and minimally invasive neuro-endovascular procedures.

“This certification means that patients who experience an acute stroke or an acute vascular neurologic event, as well as their loved ones, can have the confidence that Avera McKennan is providing the region with the top level of sophistication and care for all forms of acute stroke management,” said William Rossing, MD, Avera Medical Group neurologist and stroke specialist.

