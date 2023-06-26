Biden announces $207 million granted to South Dakota for high-speed internet

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota will receive over $207 million to deploy high-speed internet service across the state.

The funding comes thanks to the “Internet for All” initiative, which is part of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda.

The initiative aims to ensure reliable and affordable high-speed internet is accessible to all.

Across the country, $42.45 billion will be distributed through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program.

“Today’s historic investment will help ensure that every household in South Dakota has access to affordable, high-speed Internet, regardless of where they live,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we are working with Gov. Noem to connect more South Dakotans to the digital economy and unlock new opportunities to learn, work, and grow.”

More information can be found at InternetForAll.Gov.

