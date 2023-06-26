Fireworks safety an even higher priority after dry spell

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday will be Christmas morning for fireworks enthusiasts in South Dakota.

That will be the first time in 2023 that residents of the Rushmore State will finally be able to purchase fireworks, and they’ll get only eight days to stock up on whatever they want to fire up for their Fourth of July celebrations. The window closes on Wednesday, July 5.

It won’t be opening day for retailers. Pyro City near the I-29 Tea exit has been open since May 1, and has seen customers from coast-to-coast, California to Massachusetts. But Kevin Lorenzen, who has owned Pyro City for over 20 years, said there’s something special about finally seeing South Dakotans in his store.

“The fun thing about the short season is just the enthusiasm of the customers,” Lorenzen said. “Everybody who comes through the doors, they’re looking to have a good time. For me, it’s seeing the faces of the kids. That’s what this is. It is family entertainment. Every year, it is the nostalgia that always gets me.”

The nostalgia this year includes prices that have dipped back down. Last year, supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic meant price hikes, the same way almost every business on the planet had to implement. Pyro City takes its products directly from China, and now that production is back up and shipping rates are down, the store has new products for the first time in three years.

“We’re one of the few industries in the nation where our costs went down, so our prices went down,” Lorenzen said. “So, as we save money, we’re passing that onto the consumer, which is great.”

Not that the bottom line slowed down much last year, the owner said.

“In South Dakota, fireworks are such a big tradition, our sales have been very stable,” Lorenzen said. “Even last year, with the price increase, people came out here. They were still celebrating in their backyard.”

This may lead one to believe that the dry and at times dangerous conditions in the area the last 2-3 months will not deter people from buying and setting off their favorite pyrotechnics at home.

South Dakota is well below its average rainfall amount for this time of the year. Yankton County issued two burn bans in the spring. At one point, the Office of Emergency Management there received 17 calls in 10 days.

But nearly two inches of rain the last couple weeks has made fireworks conditions less dangerous.

“You never know, I mean, right now, I feel pretty comfortable that things are going to be OK,” said Paul Scherschligt, the Yankton County emergency manager who issues the burn bans. “But if we get hot 90-degree days between now and the Fourth of July, that could change a whole lot.”

As of Monday evening, showers and storms on some of the next few days are possible in the area.

Even if things stayed sweltering, dry, and windy, Scherschligt said Yankton County would not be able to have a burn ban in place before the city’s July 4 fireworks show, during which explosives will be launched from the Meridian Bridge over the Missouri River, near downtown.

In 2012, Yankton county tried to place a burn ban to stop the city’s show, but a state statute prevented that measure. All Scherschligt’s office can do in the case of extreme danger is to issue advisories asking people to take extreme caution.

About 30 miles east, an official in Vermillion told Dakota News Now that its Independence Day fireworks show will go on. Lennox also plans to punctuate its day-long Fourth of July festival with pyrotechnics, as well.

The Sioux Falls Canaries staged their “Friday Fireworks” display after games each of the last two weeks. The city of Tea presented its fireworks show a week ago during Teapot Days, and Dell Rapids sparked the sky on Sunday evening to conclude Quarry Days.

So, expect homeowners on private land to let it fly over the next week, as well.

“We always have concerns about fireworks in general,” Scherschligt said. “Don’t get me wrong. I don’t mind shooting them just like the last guy. Sometimes we kind of forget — I say we, the general public — depends on where you shot them.

“I mean, you could get a rocket up in the air and it comes down, lands in somebody’s gutter, or (lands in the) leaves of the gutter. You know, it could start a fire in that manner.”

In preventing this, Scherschligt said the most important thing is to know your surroundings and where your fireworks will potentially land.

Austin Fluit is a fireworks enthusiast who drove two hours from Spencer, Iowa, just to stock up on fireworks on Monday.

“They don’t have anything like this anywhere around Spencer,” Fluit said.

He and his brother Isaiah were scoping the products they hope will make for a memorable get-together on their countryside property with family and friends next Tuesday, and Fluit said that avoiding negative memories is one of his first priorities.

”As long as you spray the grass down good enough, I think you’ll be fine,” Fluit said. “You don’t want to be near trees or around trees.”

Lorenzen said that safety is the No. 1 concern of Pyro City and the entire fireworks retail industry.

”A garden hose and a bucket of water goes a long ways,” Lorenzen said. “And just common sense. By all means, when you buy your fireworks, shop someplace reputable and ask the questions. Find out what is appropriate for the location you’re shooting fireworks.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.