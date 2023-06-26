Man accused of Dakota Dunes murder has court hearing

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) - The man accused of killing a woman at an apartment in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota was in court Monday.

The status hearing started at 9 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse, but things didn’t get started until an interpreter was called in. The defendant, Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, said he needed an interpreter because he speaks Spanish.

Once the interpreter was ready, prosecutors filed an informal request to disqualify the court. The judge overseeing the hearing denied the request, so prosecutors followed up with an affidavit asking to change the judge. The request has been sent up to a presiding judge who will decide what happens next

Because of this request, no additional actions were taken on Castellos-Rosales’s arraignment and no new court dates were set. KTIV is reaching out to the family of the murder victim, Jordan Beardshear, to get their response on the ongoing legal proceedings. There were no cameras allowed in Monday’s status hearing at the Union County Courthouse.

Castellanos-Rosales faces charges of first-degree murder, contributing to the neglect of a child and contributing to the abuse of a child. He is accused of killing 23-year-old Beardshear back on April 25. Authorities found Beardshear’s body inside her Dakota Dunes apartment on April 26 and officials say she was found with “significant injuries,” including stab wounds.

In court documents, an agent with South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation said Castellanos-Rosales’ cell phone was near Beardshear’s apartment between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 25. Cell phone data also shows Castellanos-Rosales was near the same location that Beardshear’s phone was. Witness statements also put Beardshear at her apartment around 8:30 p.m. on April 25 while she was waiting for Castellanos-Rosales to pick up her son. Authorities say Beardshear and Castellanos-Rosales had a child together.

An arrest warrant for Castellanos-Rosales was issued on April 27. He was apprehended in Mexico on May 12 and was brought back to South Dakota on June 8.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.