Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: County crisis; DSU’s big deal; ‘Year of change’ in Deadwood

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a legislative summer study examining county funding mechanisms in South Dakota.

Sen. Randy Deibert (R-Spearfish) joins the program to discuss the committee’s work and how serious the situation is for some counties in the state.

We also sit down with Dakota State University president José-Marie Griffiths to discuss the university’s new cyber partnership with the U.S. Army, and how DSU continues to make a name for itself nationally. You can watch our full conversation below.

And we head to Deadwood for a look at two new casinos that are scheduled to open at the end of summer, adding to what could be a record year for gaming in the city.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released details about the arrest of Nicholas Diede on...
UPDATE: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office releases details on standoff and arrest
A stretch of road in Sioux Falls was closed and authorities are investigating after a...
One dead in motorcycle vs. truck crash in Sioux Falls
A tornado strikes a coal mine in Wyoming while workers were in the midst of a shift change...
Tornado rips through massive Wyoming coal mining site, injures 8 people
Jones received national attention after the death of his nephew George Floyd in Minneapolis,...
Gettysburg man known for being George Floyd’s uncle faces drug charges
he field was built solely on community donations and assistance from the Minnesota Twins...
Webster unveils new field modeled after Target Field

Latest News

20 years later: The community of Parker remembers ‘Tornado Tuesday’
Matters of the State: County crisis; DSU’s big deal; ‘Year of change’ in Deadwood
MOTS Xtra: DSU President José-Marie Griffiths
Sunday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley