Matters of the State: County crisis; DSU’s big deal; ‘Year of change’ in Deadwood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a legislative summer study examining county funding mechanisms in South Dakota.

Sen. Randy Deibert (R-Spearfish) joins the program to discuss the committee’s work and how serious the situation is for some counties in the state.

We also sit down with Dakota State University president José-Marie Griffiths to discuss the university’s new cyber partnership with the U.S. Army, and how DSU continues to make a name for itself nationally. You can watch our full conversation below.

And we head to Deadwood for a look at two new casinos that are scheduled to open at the end of summer, adding to what could be a record year for gaming in the city.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.