One dead in Brown County crash

FREDERICK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A car vs. pickup crash near Frederick, South Dakota, Friday afternoon killed one man and left another with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened at 12:47 p.m. eight miles south of Frederick.

Authorities report that a 2008 Ford F250 pickup was driving south on U.S. Highway 281. A 2015 Buick Lacrosse was northbound on U.S. Highway 281. As the Buick Lacrosse tried to make a left turn onto S.D. Highway 10, it turned in front of the Ford F250 pickup.

The Buick Lacrosse and Ford F250 pickup collided head-on and went into the ditch, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The 85-year-old male driver of the Buick Lacrosse died from his injuries.

The 40-year-old male driver of the pickup suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

