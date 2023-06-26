Public Safety Campus on track to open this fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Five years after the first master plan was approved, Sioux Falls’ Public Safety Campus is getting paint on the walls and flooring down in new classrooms, offices and training facilities. The day when everything will be wrapped up can’t come soon enough for Sioux Falls Police, Fire Rescue and Metro Communications.

“I couldn’t visualize this at this point. Each time I walk out here, I’m just more and more impressed at the work that’s been done, what the team has done to put it together. Now, especially today, you start to see it kind of in a little bit more finished state,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said.

While there’s something for all three departments out at the campus, much of the training facilities and classrooms will be used by all. That includes the tactical structures on the north side of the campus, with both fire and police being able to use the mock buildings.

“It used to be when I started, the first time I might meet a police officer would be when I was out on an automotive accident or something like that. Then you start to grow those relationships. The fact that we’re going to have cadet academies between police, fire and metro out here, they’re going to know each other from day one. When you build those relationships, you build that trust right from the ground floor,” Sioux Falls Fire Chief Matt McAvreavey said.

“So to bring us all into one facility, the ability to train and really collaborate even more. I think sometimes people watch TV shows, and they think firefighters and police officers are at odds. Well no, we love working together. We love training together, and we’re that much stronger by working together,” Thum said.

The campus out on the northeast corner of Sioux Falls has it’s pros and cons as well. While now all three departments have as much space as they need for training and facilities, they are now located some distance from the rest of the city. But department leaders aren’t too concerned.

“We got really good at improvising through out training by looking at what’s available and kind of shooting from the hip sometimes, on the fly on what was available on what to train. Now, we’re really only limited by our imagination. This campus has given us the opportunity to really expand,” Thum said.

“We’re essentially all on duty, all the time. So they will be prepared that if they’re out here, and then as the bridge opens up and we gain more access with ramps, we do look that they’ll be able to still serve the community while they’re out here preparing” McAvreavey said.

All three departments said that being on the same campus especially during extreme emergencies in Sioux Falls will be incredibly valuable, as they can work together in the same room to get first responders and resources to where they’re needed most.

