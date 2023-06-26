Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in a 40-yard foot race. (Source: Emerald Downs / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News/TMX) – Move over, horses – grandparent racing is the hot new thing!

Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington State held its first Grandparents Weekend, featuring a “Grandparents Race” on Sunday that had more than 20 runners participate.

A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in an approximately 40-yard foot race.

Video shows two of the grandparents tumbling on the dirt track, but no one was injured.

Steve Butler of Everett, Washington, was crowned the winner of the inaugural “Grandparents Race.”

Grandparents Weekend included free entry to the racetrack for grandparents and prize drawings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released details about the arrest of Nicholas Diede on...
UPDATE: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office releases details on standoff and arrest
Sioux Falls police searching for eastside Target burglar
Pactola drowning victim identified
A stretch of road in Sioux Falls was closed and authorities are investigating after a...
One dead in motorcycle vs. truck crash in Sioux Falls
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding

Latest News

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov....
Prosecutors seeking death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho students
'That could've been us': Father, son turned down spots on doomed Titan trip due to safety concerns
From Massachusetts to South Dakota, this musician is bringing some vibes of New England to the...
Musician of the Month: Mike Santucci
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather