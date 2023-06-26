SAM leaders give tour of facility & bus routes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Area Metro invited the Sioux Falls Public Transit Advisory Board out for its June board meeting Monday afternoon.

The visit included a tour of the SAM facility and bus routes.

SAM leaders say opportunities like the one today help board members understand how important a healthy transportation system is to a growing community.

“I believe the level of transit should be well known in the community,” said Robert Speeks, general manager of SAM. “I also believe aspects of what changes are set to come will be relevant to population growth. I think population growth is very necessary to change what we’ve had in place for a long time.”

