Sioux Falls police searching for eastside Target burglar

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reports a suspect is wanted for burglarizing the eastside Target late Sunday night.

The incident happened around 11:53 p.m.

Sgt. Michelle Hockett reports the suspect hid in the employee bathroom until all employees left for the night.

The suspect then took several bags of merchandise and set off the burglar alarm when attempting to exit. The suspect took off.

Police have no leads or description of the suspect at this time.

A legislative summer study is examining county funding in South Dakota.
Matters of the State: County crisis; DSU's big deal; 'Year of change' in Deadwood
20 years later: The community of Parker remembers 'Tornado Tuesday'
