South Dakota Junior Tennis Open wraps up with championship finals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some of the top tennis talent in the region has been in Sioux Falls for the South Dakota Junior Open this weekend in divisions that include some kids 12 and younger to others that include reigning state high school champions like Jaxon Plank of Lennox.

The tournament came to a close on Sunday at the Huether Match Pointe Center with championship finals in 12 singles and doubles divisions.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the Girls 18U singles final between Sioux Falls’ Charlotte Crawford and Mankato’s Sam Williams as well as the boys 18U singles final between Plank and Sioux Falls’ Alex Mohama!

For a complete list of winners and results, visit the official page by clicking here .

