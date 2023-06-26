Southeast Tech & Amazon offering Career Choice Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A workforce shortage has affected industries and businesses across the nation and here in South Dakota.

Now a partnership is working to help encourage students to join the workforce while preparing them through a new program.

Southeast Technical College and Amazon are partnering up to provide students with a Career Choice Program.

Vincent Gardner, senior operations manager at Amazon, discussed the inspiration behind the program.

“We help associates who wish to further their education, and so we go out and we partner with local colleges where we help fund part of their education to go out and pursue other options,” said Gardner.

This tuition assistance can go a long way when motivating students to enter a variety of career fields.

“The workforce shortage is absolutely critical to our infrastructure — whether it be construction, building maintenance, healthcare or information technology,” said Benjamin Valdez, vice president of academic affairs at Southeast Tech.

Valdez spoke about opening doors for students looking to take a chance.

“Southeast Tech fits in because we provide opportunities for students who never thought that college was in their future. So, if a student working for them on their production line wants to pursue healthcare such as nursing, they can do that,” said Valdez.

The partnership allows students to balance work and education.

“When they do have classes and they can’t work here, we do work with them on their schedules to make sure they take that opportunity to go and be with their classes,” said Gardner.

Gardner has high hopes for future opportunities.

“The goal is to expand, and as we grow here in South Dakota, our goal is to further that expansion as well,” said Gardner.

Any employee who has been with Amazon for 90s days can already enroll in the Career Choice program and sign up for classes now.

