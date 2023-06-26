Avera Medical Minute
Sunny and Warm

More Rain Later this Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday, but we could see a little of that Canadian wildfire smoke roll back into eastern parts of the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s around the region. The wind will be a little stronger in the east, but it should die down heading into this afternoon and evening.

That wildfire smoke should be gone by tomorrow. We’ll see a few more clouds around the region with highs back in the low to mid 80s. There’s a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to move in Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday will be back in the mid 80s.

The warm weather will stick around for the end of the week with mid 80s for most of us. By Friday, we could see a few more showers and thunderstorms move through. Saturday will be dry, but more rain is possible Sunday. Highs will warm up over the weekend and we should hit 90 again early next week.

