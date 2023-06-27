David Gravel loves what is happening at Huset’s Speedway with major events like High Bank Nationals

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -What a weekend it was for World of Outlaws driver David Gravel out at Huset’s Speedway. One of his two main sponsors along with Billion Automotive.

He finished 2nd two of the 3 nights leading up to Saturday’s big dash for cash, like a record $250,000 for the winner.

And Gravel made the week extra special getting the win in front of his family and lots of fans out at Huset’s.

He loves what has happened at the track with big events like the High Bank Nationals under the new ownership of Tod Quiring. The Outlaws have always loved coming to Brandon, but now it’s one of the main places to be on the 10-month circuit.

World of Outlaws Driver David Gravel says, “You know we’ve been really good here. Last year we had the gate deal and I thought we really had a good shot at winning here last year as well and to come back here and repeat with Levi and my whole family. For Cody and for everything Tod does for the sport. I mean you guys packed this place the last 2 days, the crowd was amazing. T-shirt trailer was crazy. It just shows you when a tyrack owner commits to trying to build an event here at a race track it pays off.”

David was on Calling All Sports today. You can catch the interview on the CAS web site.

He was extra excited to win it in front of what’s become his home away from home. Gravel is from Connecticut.

