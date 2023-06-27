Findings and recommended solutions for Sioux Falls childcare crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the past eight months, the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative has been researching the childcare crisis in the city. They revealed their findings and recommendations at a meeting Monday night on the campus of USD in Sioux Falls.

”The tendency is to think, ‘I don’t have kids that age, it doesn’t really affect me,’ but this affects our entire community,” Rebecca Wimmer said, coordinator of community partnerships and after-school programs for the Sioux Falls School district.

“The importance of bringing together a bunch of different groups who can all play a part in that is really important, and what you’re going to hear tonight is a multi-faceted approach that we’re going to need to take as a community,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

What the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative found during their research study can be quite staggering. Such as the fact that the average hourly wage for a childcare worker in the city was only $12.34. This is why 64% of childcare centers can’t enroll to their licensed capacity due to workforce challenges.

“Looking at competing against retail and fast food chains, that’s difficult because of the broken unsustainable model of childcare as it is today,” Nicole Fluth said, childcare coordinator for the Childcare Initiative.

They also found that a family with only one child would need to make more than $163,000 to afford childcare at current rates, but the median household income in Sioux Falls is under $67,000.

“This issue right now is affecting families that make a significant wage, but because the childcare costs have increased so dramatically, even those families are having to choose between entering the workforce or staying home and caring for their children because they can’t simply do both,” Wimmer said.

The group’s solutions come in a 3-pronged approach, starting at the state level.

“South Dakota is one of six states that does not put any state funding towards childcare assistance and so really looking at are there ways that we can change that and follow along with what other states are already doing,” Fluth said.

There’s also the business level.

“What does that look like to be a family-friendly business, if you are someone or an employer who is really focused on supporting your staff members, what are some of the things that you can do as a business to really support those families?” Wimmer said.

Lastly, there’s a local level.

“Looking at our funders looking at the community organizations and the non-profits, how can we work together to start to enact these recommendations and which ones are we going to move forward on first,” Fluth said.

