Jackley’s office raising concern about 5 pending child murder cases

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley said his office is currently working on five child homicide cases.

“A single murder case involving a child is too many,” said Attorney General Jackley. “A child is precious enough for parents and those entrusted to care for children to be aware of the surroundings and fragile conditions of children as well as educational assistance available for child care.”

According to Jackley’s office, the victims in all cases were under the age of three years old. In the majority of cases, the children experienced abusive head trauma or other internal injuries.

“The defendants in some of the cases have already pled guilty and are waiting to be sentenced. In other cases, the investigations continue,” Jackley’s office reports.

According to Attorney General Jackley, all of the victims were injured by a parent, family member or person trusted to care for children. “The Attorney General’s Office is actively prosecuting these cases with the help of the state Division of Criminal Investigation and local prosecutors and law enforcement,” he said.

Attorney General Jackley said anyone who suspects a child is being abused should immediately call the police.

The following links provide information on how to protect young children:

dss.sd.gov/childprotection/safehaven.aspx

dss.sd.gov/childprotection/protective.aspx

sdwic.org/wic_library/children/newborn-infants/safe-sleep/

hg.org/legal-articles/day-care-responsibility-to-protect-children-50984

earlylearningventures.org/child-care-safety-tips/

