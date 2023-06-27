Legion baseball highlights from Rapid City and Dell Rapids Monday night

RAPID CITY and DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Smitty’s legion team took a trip west and lost a thriller to Rapid City Post 320 in the first game. Smitty’s got the bats going in the nightcap and rallied to win 12-7

In Dell Rapids, the Phils did all the scoring in a 16-0 win over the Tea Area Tin Caps, improving to 13-2 for the year. They did it with defense, pitching and great defense, turning a 1-6-3 double play.

