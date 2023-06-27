One person dead after shooting in Sioux City, police looking for suspect

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities are looking for a suspect after a fatal shooting Monday night in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 6:40 p.m. they received a report of shots fired in the area of 14th and Ingleside Ave. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That man, identified as 36-year-old Marlon White-Eyes of Sioux City, was taken to MercyOne in critical condition. He later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

According to the SCPD, officers searched the area and located evidence of the shooting. Through the investigation, they determined an altercation happened between several people right before the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the SCPD at 712-279-6440 or the anonymous tipline at 712-258-TIPS (8477). Police are still searching for a suspect as of Tuesday morning.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

