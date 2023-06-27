Prime Time Gala presents check to Feeding South Dakota for over $330,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presented a donation of $332,110 to Feeding South Dakota this weekend.

The presentation took place as part of the Prime Time Gala at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Saturday night.

This makes the overall donation to Feeding South Dakota $2,416,422 in the last 10 years.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to say thank you to each and every supporter of this year’s Prime Time Gala,” said Ryan Eichler, president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation. “Reflecting on the 10th annual event has left me speechless and humbled. To see the beef industry come together and give like they did Saturday night is a testament to how selfless and kind our friends and neighbors are. The impact of delivering beef to South Dakotans, as well as the investment in the education of the next generation, is profound and something every attendee and sponsor is directly responsible for.”

The organizations report that over 12 percent of the 12.9 million pounds of food that Feeding South Dakota distributed last year was animal protein. Before Saturday’s donation, Prime Time Gala raised enough founds to help purchase 1,377,053 pounds of beef for South Dakota families, which amounts to almost 688 tons of beef getting distributed across all South Dakota counties.

“We are incredibly grateful for a decade of support from the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation,” said Lori Dykstra, CEO of Feeding South Dakota. “Without these annual donations we would not have been able to provide the nearly one and half million pounds of beef that those facing hunger in our state need for healthy diets. These producers are truly neighbors supporting neighbors which is critical to helping achieve our mission to end hunger in South Dakota.”

During the gala, $15,000 in scholarships were awarded to five students attending South Dakota schools. The students are interested in the “improvement of beef production and promotion to aid in their education,” according to a release.

This year’s scholarship winners included:

● $1,000 – Brooklyn Mettler – Menno, South Dakota

● $2,000 – Colt Wilkinson – De Smet, South Dakota

● $3,000 – Teigen Hadrick – Faulkton, South Dakota

● $4,000 – Isabelle Mairose – Kimball, South Dakota

● $5,000 – Ella Stiefvater – Salem, South Dakota

Scholarship winners (South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation)

The following youth were awarded:

● $500 – Dylan Fouss – Draper, South Dakota

● $1,000 – Harper Kirsch – Platte, South Dakota

● $1,500 – Tayden Mathis – Winner, South Dakota

Casey Nilsson of Warner, South Dakota, won a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado in a Billion Chevrolet of Sioux Falls truck raffle drawing that sold 1,000 tickets.

The next annual Prime Time Gala + Concert will be held Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Alabama at the PREMIER Center (South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation)

Prime Time Gala (South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation)

