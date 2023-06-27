Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sobriety checkpoints planned for counties across South Dakota

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln and Minnehaha counties are among the locations where the South Dakota Department of Public Safety will have sobriety checkpoints during July.

Checkpoints are scheduled for the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Charles Mix, Codington, Hughes, Jackson, Kingsbury, Lawrence, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Sanborn, Stanley, and Yankton.

The department states that monthly checkpoints are meant to discourage drinking and driving.

Drivers are reminded not to drink and drive even if there is no checkpoint planned in their county.

Authorities urge people who have been drinking to find a sober driver or use public transportation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pactola drowning victim identified
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding
Sioux Falls police searching for eastside Target burglar
One dead in Brown County crash
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Members of the State-Tribal Relations Committee meet at the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate...
Tribal leaders urge legislators to support reestablishment of Lake Traverse Reservation boundaries
Jackley’s office raising concern about 5 pending child murder cases
The town’s current water tower can only hold 100,000 gallons of water, and with the growth of...
Water tower project discussed at Crooks town hall
14th and Ingleside Ave
One person dead after shooting in Sioux City, police looking for suspect