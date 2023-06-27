Town Players Community Theater prepares for Watertown performance

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Town Players Community Theater staff are bringing Disney’s Newsies Junior The Broadway Musical on June 27 with performances continuing through July 1. Director Elizabeth Werness says rehearsals have been going on for roughly a month and taught participants a bevy of details about theater. Group leaders also discussed their youth camp that happens every summer and how they attract a younger audience. 54 kids participated this year with Lion King being their end performance.

