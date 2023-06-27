Warms Temps, Rain Moves Through

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rain is falling across parts of central South Dakota this morning and will continue trying to move to the east. These showers and thunderstorms should fall apart as they move into the James River Valley. We’ll be partly cloudy through the rest of our Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. There’s a chance for some more showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and this evening. A Slight Risk for some severe weather will be present later today with the main threats being for some large hail and strong wind gusts.

Highs for the rest of this week look to remain in the mid 80s around most of the region. The best chances for some rain will occur overnight into Wednesday morning, then again on Friday for some of us. This weekend is looking dry. We’ll have partly cloudy conditions with highs in the low 80s Saturday and the upper 80s on Sunday.

Next week is looking hot! Highs will be close to 90 on Monday and we should crack 90 on the Fourth of July! There’s a slight chance for some showers next Tuesday, and we’ll keep that slight chance for rain rolling through the middle of next week.

