Water tower project discussed at Crooks town hall

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CROOKS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A town hall meeting was held in Crooks Monday evening to discuss an upcoming water tower.

The town’s current water tower can only hold 100,000 gallons of water, and with the growth of the town, water has been short for residents.

The new tower that will be built on the south side of Crooks would hold 300,000 gallons and will add more hydrants around the streets.

“It’s going to provide an adequate water supply because the water system itself — most people think you need it for your showers,

cooking — we need fire protection,” said Mike Harstad with the Crooks Fire Department. “This will allow us the appropriate volume and sustainability over time.”

Another town hall meeting will be held in November.

