AG Jackley releases draft explanation for proposed amendment protecting voter-approved measures

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft ballot explanation for a proposed amendment that would prevent the State Legislature from amending or repealing ballot measures approved by voters for seven years.

The draft amendment proposed by Brain Bengs of Aberdeen would require 35,017 valid petition signatures to qualify for the 2024 election ballot.

You can read the draft explanation here.

The Attorney General does not take a position on the proposal, and the draft explanation is meant to educate voters on the purpose and effect of the proposed measure.

The public has until July 8 to provide comment on the draft explanation, with the final explanation being due to the Secretary of State on July 18.

Comments may be emailed to ATGballotcomments@state.sd.us or submitted via mail to the Attorney General’s Office at:

Office of the Attorney General

Ballot Comment

1302 E. Hwy. 14, Suite 1

Pierre, SD 57501

