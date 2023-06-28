Avera Medical Minute
Canaries bats silent aside from Hart HR in loss at Sioux City

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries outhit Sioux City 7-6 on Tuesday but dropped the first of a three-game set by a count of 5-1 at Lewis & Clark Park.

The Explorers struck for three first inning runs before starting pitcher Neil Lang settled in to retire 11 consecutive batters. The Birds opened the fourth inning with a leadoff homerun from Mike Hart but Sioux City answered with a solo shot in the bottom half and added another run via wild pitch in the fifth.

Jordan Barth and Tyler Ryan each finished with two hits to lead the Canaries, who dip to 17-25 overall. The Birds will look to even the series when the two teams meet Wednesday at 7:05pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

