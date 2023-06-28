Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Downtown Riverfest musical lineup announced

Kory & the Fireflies and musical groups based in Sioux Falls and Dell Rapids will perform at...
Kory & the Fireflies and musical groups based in Sioux Falls and Dell Rapids will perform at the 10th annual Downtown Riverfest happening in August.(Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sioux Falls, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kory & the Fireflies and musical groups based in Sioux Falls and Dell Rapids will perform at the 10th annual Downtown Riverfest happening in August.

Joining Kory & the Fireflies will be Rich Show & the Airports — a new Sioux Falls group featuring a mix of punk, country, pop and electronic music — and Spoocat! — a Dell Rapids group of brothers Jeremy, Jason, and Jonathon Hegg and lifelong friend Christopher Smith featuring horn-driven songs.

The event is presented by Downtown Sioux Falls and The Bancorp and will take place at Fawick Park on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The schedule is as follows:

  • 5:30-7:00 p.m. - Rich Show & the Airports
  • 7:30-9:00 p.m. - Spooncat!
  • 9:30-11:00 p.m. - Kory & the Fireflies

The annual event celebrating the Big Sioux River features food trucks, vendors, kids’ activities, and a pop-up skate park.

“We have a lineup featuring some of the most popular bands and musicians from Sioux Falls to grace stages throughout the region and beyond for the last few decades. It’s going to be amazing!” says Joe Batcheller, president of Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding

Latest News

Casey Herwig
Man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident enters plea
According to the university, Olson-Manning’s research is focused on milkweeds, which are...
Augustana biology professor earns $1.2 million National Science Foundation award
Weekly Pierre to Minneapolis flights coming this fall, Pierre to Denver flights continue
City Council Sioux Falls