Downtown Riverfest musical lineup announced

Sioux Falls, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kory & the Fireflies and musical groups based in Sioux Falls and Dell Rapids will perform at the 10th annual Downtown Riverfest happening in August.

Joining Kory & the Fireflies will be Rich Show & the Airports — a new Sioux Falls group featuring a mix of punk, country, pop and electronic music — and Spoocat! — a Dell Rapids group of brothers Jeremy, Jason, and Jonathon Hegg and lifelong friend Christopher Smith featuring horn-driven songs.

The event is presented by Downtown Sioux Falls and The Bancorp and will take place at Fawick Park on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The schedule is as follows:

5:30-7:00 p.m. - Rich Show & the Airports

7:30-9:00 p.m. - Spooncat!

9:30-11:00 p.m. - Kory & the Fireflies

The annual event celebrating the Big Sioux River features food trucks, vendors, kids’ activities, and a pop-up skate park.

“We have a lineup featuring some of the most popular bands and musicians from Sioux Falls to grace stages throughout the region and beyond for the last few decades. It’s going to be amazing!” says Joe Batcheller, president of Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.

