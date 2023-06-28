Avera Medical Minute
Jackley pushes for new vehicles to feature AM radio stations

(CBS7)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined over a dozen other states in urging Congress to pass legislation to keep AM radios in new vehicles.

“AM radio is important in rural states like South Dakota where AM stations may be the only reception available,” said Attorney General Jackley. “AM radio is routinely where people turn for severe weather updates and emergency information along with local news and sports.”

The attorneys general wrote a letter to the Electric Drive Transportation Association and the Zero Emission Transportation Association, stating, “The decision to eliminate AM radios is even more problematic in light of the Biden Administration’s goal of ‘having 50 percent of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030.’”

The group argues that removing AM radio from electric cars would hurt the radio industry.

According to Jackley’s office, the U.S. House and U.S. Senate have introduced separate “AM For Every Vehicle” legislation.

“Thank you to Senator Rounds for joining onto this important legislation, and we are urging Congress to move quickly in support of AM Radio,” said Attorney General Jackley.

The following other states are part of this effort: Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

