Mackenzie Everson’s unforgettable senior season included 5 state tournaments for Castlewood!

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Afterall, she was busier than most high school athletes this past season. It had to have gone by in a blurr... 5 state tournaments she played in...

Mackenzie says, “I have always said my favorite high school memory was making it to state volleyball. Because that was super special. But I think softball takes the cake there. There’s nothing like winning a state championship. It’s indescribable. It’s most the fun thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

Everson says, “I always say it’s whatever season I’m in. But I am going on to run college track at USF. So I think track is my favorite. It’s definitely helped me strength wise. I think track has helped me in softball. Just speed, running the bases and basketball and volleyball there is just a lot of athleticism needed for those two sports and they defintely play well off each other. I have definitely put a lot of work into my sports and to see it all pay off with my teammates has just been really gratifying and its sad its over but I couldn’t have asked for a better senior year.”

She says, “Making it to state volleyball for first time in 25 years for our team...we kind of went into year with a chip on our shoulder. We just took every moment and didn’t take it for granted. Getting to play in our home gym, we didnt know if that was going to happen. Every time we stepped on our home court, it was more special. It made it feel more special the hardship our community had been through before. I had to rely on God so much to get me through this year. God is good and he showed that through me in so many different ways. Finding time for prayer and peace in God’s promises has really brought me through this year and will continue to throughout the challenges in my life.”

MacKenzie says, “Hard work pays off, because it did in all the state tournaments and it also taught me you can rely on other people too. I cant say enough about my parents. They are almost at every sporting event I have ever had. They try their best to get there and they are always lugging my brothers around, so I have to give some credit to them too. I have a really supportive family and they are always pushing me to be my best without putting any pressure on me. I am just very grateful for that and my entire family has sacrificed a lot to help get me to where I am today. On that last hole at State Golf, I was just thinking about the career I have had and and how much fun its been and on last putt, it was just a really wierd feeling. It’s been fun but I think it’s a good time to be done. And it was a great ending to my career.

Coach Hauck says, “I am so proud of you.”

Mackenzie says, “Thank you Mr. Hauck.”

Hauck says, “Love you. You are going to be missed at CHS.”

Everson says, “Oh thank you.”

