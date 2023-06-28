Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident enters plea

Casey Herwig
Casey Herwig(Cherokee County Jail)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - A Northwest Iowa man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident has pleaded not guilty to his charge.

Court documents show 29-year-old Casey Herwig of Cherokee has pleaded not guilty to one count of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The plea was entered on June 23, when Herwig also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Herwig’s charge stems from an accident that happened back on Dec. 26, 2022. Authorities say at about 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a bicyclist laying in the roadway at a Cherokee intersection.

An investigation determined Herwig was the one who hit the bicyclist while driving a pickup. When authorities found Herwig’s pickup, they allegedly found damage on the front of the vehicle that matched parts found at the scene of the accident.

Documents identify the bicyclist as Phillip Watterson, a resident of Cherokee.

Herwig is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 8 with his jury trial set for Sept. 12 at the Cherokee County Courthouse.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding

Latest News

Kory & the Fireflies and musical groups based in Sioux Falls and Dell Rapids will perform at...
Downtown Riverfest musical lineup announced
According to the university, Olson-Manning’s research is focused on milkweeds, which are...
Augustana biology professor earns $1.2 million National Science Foundation award
Weekly Pierre to Minneapolis flights coming this fall, Pierre to Denver flights continue
City Council Sioux Falls