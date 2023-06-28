Man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident enters plea

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - A Northwest Iowa man accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident has pleaded not guilty to his charge.

Court documents show 29-year-old Casey Herwig of Cherokee has pleaded not guilty to one count of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The plea was entered on June 23, when Herwig also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Herwig’s charge stems from an accident that happened back on Dec. 26, 2022. Authorities say at about 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a bicyclist laying in the roadway at a Cherokee intersection.

An investigation determined Herwig was the one who hit the bicyclist while driving a pickup. When authorities found Herwig’s pickup, they allegedly found damage on the front of the vehicle that matched parts found at the scene of the accident.

Documents identify the bicyclist as Phillip Watterson, a resident of Cherokee.

Herwig is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 8 with his jury trial set for Sept. 12 at the Cherokee County Courthouse.

