Move U occupational therapy moves to new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Move U focuses on child well-being and growth development through pediatric occupational therapy.

They have relocated to a brand new location and are more ready than ever to help the youth in our area.

Since opening over a year ago, Move U has been working hard to connect with children in the community, and this new location creates the perfect space to do so.

“This is the start of the third week,” said Kristin Wittmayer. “So we’ve really been learning about different equipment, how to use it differently than maybe we typically would, and creating new and fun experiences within the space.”

Building this new space gave Kristin Wittmayer the opportunity to build a space that is perfect for helping kids with sensory difficulties.

“It was just fun to make it our own and then to have people help us insert it into the space to make it work together,” said Wittmayer.

More than anything, Wittmayer feels grateful to be able to watch as these kids grow and learn under her care.

“Every day, that’s what fills my tank — just seeing the children bloom, like we’re planting seeds, and then they’re building from experience to experience, developing new motor patterns, new improved emotional regulation or just body regulation alertness in general,” said Wittmayer. “But really seeing them go above and beyond and then pretty soon, ‘Hey, watch this! I can do this!’ It’s just really fun to watch that because in life, if we don’t have that, then it makes it very tricky to try something new and different or challenge ourselves.”

With a new space to provide the same excellent quality of care, Move U is ready to serve you.

