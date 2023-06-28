Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

New framework for Sustainable Sioux Falls presented at city council

A new framework called Sustainable Sioux Falls was presented to City Council at the...
A new framework called Sustainable Sioux Falls was presented to City Council at the informational meeting.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A new framework called Sustainable Sioux Falls was presented to City Council at the informational meeting.

In March of 2022 Mayor Paul Tenhaken released the first draft of the sustainability proposal.

However, tonight’s proposal includes several changes from the original proposal.

Holly Meier, Sustainability Coordinator discussed what prompted some of these changes.

“We heard some concern around the perception of mandates, cost, etc. and so we worked to expand the table, bring in some stakeholders there and really develop a framework that had input from the variety of perspectives,” said Holly Meier, SF Sustainability Coordinator.

However, some residents voiced their concerns over the changes to the original proposal.

“The one that the whole steering committee did come together and work on. Since then, they have not been asked for input and now here it is in June we get this final framework,” said Arlene Brandt-Jenson, SoDak 350 administrative coordinator.

She also shared her worries over action being taken.

“The original consensus plan had 71 actions this new framework is down to 38 actions with watered down weak language,” said Brandt-Jenson.

Sioux Falls city councilor Greg Neitzert says the changes help take economics into consideration.

“I thought that the first plan was far too aggressive and didn’t take into account economic realities and some commonsense considerations, so I appreciate the rebalance,” said Greg Neitzert, SF City Councilor.

Those that spoke out urging the city council to step up.

“The city council needs to think about setting some policy, maybe holding an open discussion,” said Brandt-Jenson.

Some of these initiatives from the framework will be presented to the city council in the coming months

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pactola drowning victim identified
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding
Sioux Falls police searching for eastside Target burglar
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
One dead in Brown County crash

Latest News

Sioux Falls Biz
SiouxFalls.Business Report: New life for old downtown building & Mapleton Golf Club update
Sioux Falls Biz
The Washington Pavilion launched a new ticketing website for customers to find tickets to...
Washington Pavilion unveils new ticketing website for live shows
Washington Pavillon Ticketing