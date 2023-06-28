New framework for Sustainable Sioux Falls presented at city council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A new framework called Sustainable Sioux Falls was presented to City Council at the informational meeting.

In March of 2022 Mayor Paul Tenhaken released the first draft of the sustainability proposal.

However, tonight’s proposal includes several changes from the original proposal.

Holly Meier, Sustainability Coordinator discussed what prompted some of these changes.

“We heard some concern around the perception of mandates, cost, etc. and so we worked to expand the table, bring in some stakeholders there and really develop a framework that had input from the variety of perspectives,” said Holly Meier, SF Sustainability Coordinator.

However, some residents voiced their concerns over the changes to the original proposal.

“The one that the whole steering committee did come together and work on. Since then, they have not been asked for input and now here it is in June we get this final framework,” said Arlene Brandt-Jenson, SoDak 350 administrative coordinator.

She also shared her worries over action being taken.

“The original consensus plan had 71 actions this new framework is down to 38 actions with watered down weak language,” said Brandt-Jenson.

Sioux Falls city councilor Greg Neitzert says the changes help take economics into consideration.

“I thought that the first plan was far too aggressive and didn’t take into account economic realities and some commonsense considerations, so I appreciate the rebalance,” said Greg Neitzert, SF City Councilor.

Those that spoke out urging the city council to step up.

“The city council needs to think about setting some policy, maybe holding an open discussion,” said Brandt-Jenson.

Some of these initiatives from the framework will be presented to the city council in the coming months

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.