One dead in crash near Aberdeen

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened in Brown...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that happened in Brown County and left the driver of the vehicle dead.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. A 1996 Ford F150 pickup was traveling north on 384th Avenue, about five miles northwest of Aberdeen, and entered a ditch and rolled.

The 55-year-old male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The name of the driver has not been released pending notification of family, and all information released so far is preliminary.

