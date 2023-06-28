Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One dead in Deuel County fatal crash

(KVLY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 64-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash near Clear Lake, South Dakota, last Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at 12:38 p.m.

Authorities report that a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling east on U.S. Highway 212 near mile marker 400. A 2008 Peterbilt semi-truck was westbound on U.S. Highway 212, also near mile marker 400.

According to officials, the Silverado pickup crossed the center line into the westbound lane and collided with the rear trailer tire of the semi-truck and came to rest in a swamp.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado died from injuries she sustained in the crash. It is unknown at this time if she was wearing her seatbelt at the time.

The 35-year-old male driver of the Peterbilt semi-truck was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
A bride discovered that 51 people had fallen ill after her wedding, and her concerns prompted...
Caterer blamed for improperly stored meat after 51 people fall ill at wedding

Latest News

On April 24th, a conditional use permit was approved by the Minnehaha County Planning...
Suitable location questioned for tree grinding business near SF landfill
Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota) left, tours the Manitou Madison manufacturing plant on June...
Leaning into pay and diversity, manufacturer expands amid workforce shortage
Kory & the Fireflies and musical groups based in Sioux Falls and Dell Rapids will perform at...
Downtown Riverfest musical lineup announced
Casey Herwig
Man arrested after fatal bicycle vs pickup accident enters plea