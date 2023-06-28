One dead in Deuel County fatal crash

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 64-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash near Clear Lake, South Dakota, last Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at 12:38 p.m.

Authorities report that a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling east on U.S. Highway 212 near mile marker 400. A 2008 Peterbilt semi-truck was westbound on U.S. Highway 212, also near mile marker 400.

According to officials, the Silverado pickup crossed the center line into the westbound lane and collided with the rear trailer tire of the semi-truck and came to rest in a swamp.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado died from injuries she sustained in the crash. It is unknown at this time if she was wearing her seatbelt at the time.

The 35-year-old male driver of the Peterbilt semi-truck was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.